91% beneficiaries received ration: Srinivas Reddy

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that 91 per cent of the targeted population had received the 12 kg free rice and Rs 1,500 was deposited in the bank accounts of 74 lakh beneficiaries as on Thursday.

Refuting allegations by TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy that the free rice and financial assistance had not reached the beneficiaries so far, he said Uttam may have made those comments based on some media reports. He said the rice which was meant for distribution in two phases had been distributed in a single phase. He further informed that rice which was priced at Rs 32-Rs 38 per kg was distributed to 87,54,049 beneficiaries. The government spent Rs 1,000 crore for this purpose, he said adding that rice worth Rs 30 lakh was also distributed to 13 lakh migrants.

