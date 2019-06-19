95.55 percent candidates qualify in TS EdCET

By | Published: 2:03 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 95.55 percent candidates have qualified out of 43,113 students who had appeared for the Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) 2019. Among the qualified, 9,896 were men and 31,299 were women. The results were declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy and Osmania University vice-chancellor Prof. S Ramachandram here on Wednesday.

B Mahesh of Nalgonda district and Ch Santhoshi of Yadadri district bagged first ranks in Mathematics and Physical Sciences methodologies respectively. In the biological sciences and Social studies methodologies, Syeda Ruman Fatima of Hyderabad and Nimitha P of Rangareddy secured first ranks. Similarly, Afreena Azam of Hyderabad topped in the English methodology.

