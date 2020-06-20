95-year-old yoga practitioner inspires many in Jagtial

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:37 pm

Jagitial: He is 95 years old, walks ramrod straight without a cane for support, does all the personal chores by himself, rides around on a two-wheeler and has no health issues to boot. That’s not a very common sight in these days of stress and strain. But, Chittyala Balaiah is all these and much more, thanks to yoga.

Balaiah, a retired government employee, has not only been practicing yoga for the past 30 years but also has been passing on his goodness to others. A resident of Kalanagar of Metpalli town, Balaiah worked as a compounder in the local government hospital. Even as a student, he joined the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh, learned the Japanese martial art form of nunchaku and the Indian stick art. After retirement, however, he focused more on yoga practice.

Under the supervision of Yogananda Swamy of Morthad in Nizamabad district, Balaiah underwent training in yoga in the Bengaluru-based training centre, Indian Yoga Institute of Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (VYASA) in 2004, and along with well-known yoga guru Vanaja Reddy, participated in yoga training camps in Hyderabad and Karimnagar.

Balaiah, who knows 160 types of yogasanas, practices them for two hours, from 2 am to 4 am, every day. Besides yoga, he also practices eye exercise by using water. He also gives free yoga training to interested persons at Vivekananda Yoga Training Centre on the outskirts of Metpalli. He is also adept at physiotherapy and sujok therapy.

Sharing the secret of his health with Telangana Today, Balaiah said the regular practice of yoga helped him stay away from the health issues. A yogi from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Devara Baba, lived for 350 years by practicing yoga, he says. Stating that yoga helps improve the body’s immune system, he said he has not fallen sick or contracted any infection since he practices yoga every day. His eye vision is clear, has no power problem and moves around on a two-wheeler visiting yoga training centre and surrounding villages.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .