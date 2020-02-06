96.7% students clear Telangana Early Coders test

By | Published: 9:48 pm 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Early Coders (TeC), a programme launched to expose government school students to coding skills, ended on a triumphant note with 96.7 per cent of the students qualifying in the online assessment test developed by UK-based Fusion Practices in collaboration with University of Texas, Dallas.

Announcing the results of the TEC at TITA (Telangana Information Technology Association) office here on Thursday, TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the high performance reflected the effort put in by the learners in learning coding skills. The TeC programme, an initiative of the State government and implemented by TITA, is part of the efforts to inculcate problem-solving skills and logical reasoning among students.

The programme was held in two phases in Amarchintha and Atmakur mandals under Makthal constituency of Wanaparthy district. Phase-I included a six-day pilot programme which began on January 6, in which 54 members from 18 schools were trained. These students were selected through Digital Yatra, a digital literacy drive that TITA had conducted. Three members – one teacher, one class VIII student and one class IX student- who are part of the Innovation Club at schools, were selected for the Phase- I of the pilot.

These trained Innovation Club members returned to their respective schools and trained 10 other students. The training began on January 17 and went on for two weeks. The students appeared for the online exam on February 4. Students getting 10 marks out of 25 were declared as passed. In all, 182 students appeared and 176 students passed the online assessment test recording 96.7 pass percentage.

The students were taught to code without the use of computers through ProGame Kits followed by MIT’s scratch and Phython. TITA’s effort in introducing coding skills at schools has been lauded by Wanaparthy district officials.

