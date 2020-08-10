96 per cent sowing completed in Khammam district

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Khammam: Nearly 95.8 per cent of sowing operations have been completed in Khammam district following the copious rainfall during the past few weeks and overflowing tanks.

According to Joint Director of Agriculture Vijaya Nirmala, as on Sunday, sowing was completed in about 4,96,721 acres of the total cultivable area of 5,18,677 planned to be covered under the Vaanakalam season in Khammam district. Paddy was sown in 2,03,380 acres of the total planned area of 2.3 lakh acres.

Farmers in the district have sown cotton in 2,59,743 acres exceeding the planned area of 2,43,537 acres. Pulses like greengram, blackgram and redgram were sown in about 29,066 acres.

Similarly, sugarcane was taken up in about 3,061 acres and the crop coverage sowing area was planned to be 6,420 acres. Crops like turmeric, soyabean, sesamum, maize and others were sown in 1,301 acres in the district, Nirmala said.

During the past 24 hours, the district received an average of 20.5 mm rainfall. Even as 18 mandals received moderate rain, three mandals received rather heavy rain. Singareni and Kamepalli mandals received above 40 mm rainfall. Likewise, Bhadradri Kothagudem district average rainfall was 32.1 mm. Eight mandals received moderate rainfall and nine received rather heavy rainfall. Burgampahad and Bhadrachalam mandals recorded above 50 mm rainfall.

With the incessant rainfall in its catchment area, the Kinnerasani project at Paloncha witnessed good inflows. Officials have lifted three gates to discharge 10, 000 cusecs of water downstream.

