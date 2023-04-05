Man shot dead in Hyderabad old city

A youngster was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tappachabutra area of Hyderabad city in what is believed to be a land dispute.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 AM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants at Tappachabutra in the city late on Tuesday night.

The victim Akash Singh, a resident of old city went to Topkhana area of Tappachabutra to meet some persons known to him to settle an ongoing issue when he was shot dead with a weapon. He died on the spot.

“The assailants fired multiple rounds on Akash using a weapon. Three months ago, he was booked in a case of murder attempt and remanded. He was out on bail,” said DCP (south west) Kiran Khare.

The police suspect one Kranthi with whom Akash was having some disputes might have attacked him.On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is booked.

Clues team visited the spot and inspected the scene of offence. Sources said Kranthi had lured Akash to the area on pretext of discussing an issue and attacked him. Special teams are formed to investigate the case and nab the suspects.