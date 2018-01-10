99-year-old woman undergoes successful hip surgery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Hyderabad: Orthopaedic team of Secunderabad Nursing Home on Wednesday said that they have performed a hip surgery on a 99-year-old woman Ram Piyari Bai.

Despite her advanced age, Ram Piyari Bai has managed to recover from the rigours of the surgery and is gradually getting back to her daily routine, doctors said.

On December 7, the elderly woman, who stays with her son and daughter-in-law at Bowenpally, had fractured her hip when she slipped in the bathroom. Family members had exhausted several options of treatment including local bone setters who had declined treatment due to her fragile bone condition.

“We were quite unsure about taking up the surgery because anaesthesia was involved. In the past, we had successfully conducted a surgery on a 93-year-old person. Ram Piyari Bai was also highly motivated to get back her life. She has recovered well,” says joint replacement surgeon, Dr. A Srinivas Goud, who led the surgery.

Given the age of Ram Piyari Bai, the surgeons said that they imported a specially designed implant to fix her hip fracture. “We conducted the surgery on December 11 and put her on medicines for healing the wound. The surgical stitches have healed and she was discharged on December 15,” Dr. Srinivas Goud said.