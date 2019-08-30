A band that got the world together

By | Published: 10:44 pm

It’s been more than half-a-century that the English band, the ‘Fab Four’ has performed their last but they are arguably one of the most famous and the most influential band of all time.The Beatles were an integral part to the evolution of pop music (popular music) into an art form and had a major hand in the development of the counter-culture of the 1960s. The band was formed in Liverpool in 1960 with a line-up comprising John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Before John and Paul joined the band, George and Ringo became The Beatles; they were simply four teenagers from Liverpool. Never could they imagined that they would go on to form one of the most successful groups in modern history, influencing not only the pop music but also fashion, film, and global representation.

The Beatles were international stars by early 1964 and their first visit to the United States took place while the nation was still mourning the assassination of President John F Kennedy in November 1963. It was believed that for many, particularly the young, the Beatles’ performances reignited a sense of excitement and possibility that momentarily faded in the wake of the assassination of John F Kennedy, and helped make way for the revolutionary social changes to come in the decade.

Many people, especially the adults, mocked their hairstyle, unusually long for the era but eventually became an emblem of rebellion to the burgeoning youth culture.They soon made their film debut with A Hard Day’s Night (1964). From 1965 onwards, they produced increasingly innovative recordings, including the albums Rubber Soul (1965), Revolver (1966) and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967), and enjoyed further commercial success with The Beatles (also known as the White Album, 1968) and Abbey Road (1969).

Although Let It Be was the 12th and final studio album by the English rock band, it was largely recorded before Abbey Road in 1969. The project’s impetus came from an idea Martin attributes to McCartney.The English band’s break-up was a cumulative process marked by rumours of a split and by ambiguous comments by the members themselves regarding their future as a band. In September 1969, Lennon privately informed his bandmates that he was leaving the band. There was no public acknowledgement of the break-up until April 10, 1970, when McCartney announced he was also leaving the group.

In 1970 John Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr all released solo albums. In 1971, Starr and Harrison staged the ‘Concert for Bangladesh’ in New York City. In December 1980, John Lennon was fatally shot in the archway of the Dakota, his residence in New York City.All Those Years Ago, which was released as a single in May 1981, had lyrics rewritten by Harrison in Lennon’s honour with Starr on drums and McCartney and his wife, Linda, contributing backing vocals. Paul McCartney’s own tribute to John lennon, Here Today, appeared on his album Tug of War in April 19.

The recipients of seven Grammy Awards and 15 Ivor Novello Awards, the Beatles have 6 Diamond albums, as well as 20 Multi-Platinum albums, 16 Platinum albums and 6 Gold albums in the United States. In the UK, the Beatles have four Multi-Platinum albums, four Platinum albums, eight Gold albums and one Silver album. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.Till date, The Beatles’ musical innovations and commercial success inspire musicians worldwide.

