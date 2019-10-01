A battle of sexes that both are losing

By | Published: 4:10 pm

Small habits and behaviours in our lifestyle that we tend to ignore a lot of times are factors that silently put our hearts at risk. Understanding the impact of these underlying habits is a key to better heart health awareness and care.

According to a recent study, 66 per cent men and 62 per cent women in top cities exhibiting lifestyle habits like lack of sleep, stress, sedentary lifestyle, skipping meals and belly fat are at heart risk.

Saffolalife commissioned a survey which was conducted by Nielsen covering 1,226 respondents across key cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Some of the startling facts from the study revolve around the growing incidence of heart risk among those who are stressed or get inadequate sleep.

In Mumbai, 74 percent men and 69 percent women are at the risk of getting cardiovascular diseases due to various lifestyle habits. The figure is 65 and 64 percent in Delhi, and 62 and 53 percent in Hyderabad for men and women, respectively.66 percent men and 63 percent women in these three cities are at risk of developing heart diseases due to stress.

City-wise, the figures in this regard are: 75 percent men and 76 per cent women in Mumbai, 64 percent men and 59 percent women in Delhi and 61 percent men and 52 percent women in Hyderabad.

Sleep deprivation is another factor in 65 percent men and 61 percent women in the top three cities that can lead to heart problems. In Mumbai, 74 percent men and 69 percent women face this issue, in Delhi 63 percent men and 60 per cent women, and in Hyderabad, 59 percent men and 51 percent women.

Sixty five percent men in the top three cities who do not exercise regularly are at heart risk versus 62 percent women in these places. The number constitutes 74 percent men and 69 percent women in Mumbai, 63 percent men and 66 percent women in Delhi.