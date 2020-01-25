A beautiful escapade for lovers of literature

By | Published: 9:52 pm 9:54 pm

The second day of Hyderabad Literary Festival kicked off with myriads of scholars articulating diversified subjects to enthusiastic participants from across the city. The hallowed halls of the venue were full of exuberant youngsters and kids rushing towards photo parades reckoning their love for anything ingenious.

Street plays to puppet sing-along and flash mobs were show stealers. Not to forget, the erudite discussions on digital love and quirky tales on animals were surely out-of-the-box chronicles.

India’s Experiments in Saving Nature

In conversation with environmental journalist Bahar Dutt, author Kalpana Sharma debates on the importance of conserving our nature. “Fifty per cent of the infrastructure is yet to be built, but there is so much demolition that we’ve already done. We need take a moment, to produce a safe home to reserve rare species,” she says. She also shares that it is high time that media houses upsurge mindfulness in politicians and corporate firms to not exist as mute spectators and fight for the equilibrium of our society.

Desire and Sexuality in India

Madhavi Menon sauntered into the hall as she gazed at the audience cheering for her. The author of Infinite Variety spoke of how the Indian society is slowly shifting and reacting to the whole notion of homosexuality. She defines how power can be an essential part of desire, for instance, queer politics involve men who want to dominate and be in power. Countering the narrative of the Muslim community being homophobic, she says, “I think we all know that the most luscious same sex poetry is by the Sufi mystics, so I’ll leave it there.” Moving on, she states how the west feels liberated while they’re profoundly, homophobic. The threat of LGBT pride annihilation did flabbergast the citizens after the overturned judgement by the Supreme Court in 2009. To contemplate further, the inkling of the pride movement in 2018 is a landmark towards broadening our country’s horizon.

How Green is My City

Harini Nagendra is an ecologist who finds Hyderabad moderately greener. Saving trees is the core element of the conversation between her and Nirupa Rao, an illustrator who escapes to the Western Ghats to draw and promote planting trees in big cities. “There is this term called plant blindness, where humans tend to not notice the plant kingdom. The minute people start recognising the significance of trees, our society will transform into a better home,” stresses Nirupa.

