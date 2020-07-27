A big celebration for sweet lovers

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 12:35 am 9:44 pm

Today’s post has to definitely be a sweet because of Sravana Masam festivities and sweets are an indispensable part of any celebration. It is a divine treat not only for festivals but for all occasions. A perfect choice to light up any occasion in our house.

Known as ‘Vermicelli and Sago Kheer’ in northern part of India, the ‘Saggu Biyyam Semiya Payyasam’ is a yummy choice. Traditionally, we prepare it as an offering to the Gods with rice (vermicelli/sago or a combination of both) and milk, simmering for hours in brass or clay pots over an open fire. When garnished with dry fruits and as well as nuts, roasted in pure ghee, it’s a definitive treat for guests.

Serve: 4 members

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Sago – ½ cup

Vermicelli – ½ cup

Sugar – 1 cup or as needed

Dry fruits – 3 tbsps

Water – 2 cups

Milk – 3 cups

Ghee – 2 tbsps

Cardamom – 3 numbers (powdered)

Method

1) Firstly, soak ½ cup of sago in water for an hour.

2) Then cook it by boiling 2 cups of water in a bowl and add sago.

3) Meanwhile, fry dry fruits.

4) Heat a pan, add 1 tablespoon of ghee, add 1 tablespoon of cashew nuts and almonds each or any other choices of dry fruits.

5) When they change colour, add some raisins and fry them. Now, place them aside in a bowl.

7) In the same pan, add 1 more tablespoon of ghee and roast ½ cup of vermicelli. Store it in a bowl.

8) In the same pan, add 3 cups of milk and boil; water can also be added if required or if you wish to.

9) When the milk is boiling, add roasted vermicelli and cook it till its soft. Then, check for sago which is cooked now.

10) Add the cooked sago to the boiling milk, mix it.

11) Cook it for 5 to 6 minutes till we get a thick consistency.

12) Now, add 1 cup of sugar or as per your taste.

13) Cook for 2 more minutes, add cardamom powder, and dry fruits.

14) Put off the stove garnish it more dry fruits of your choice.

15) Dish it out serve it hot, yummy kheer.

Try this out differently in the combination of vermicelli and sago.

