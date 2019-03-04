A bitter dose to swallow

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Incidents of doctors, especially medicos being attacked by agitated relatives and friends of patients have started to become alarmingly regular. The last few days saw multiple attacks on junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital, Niloufer Hospital and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), all tertiary and reputed government hospitals.

The violence has triggered protests and demands from bodies representing medicos and even senior doctors for better security measures at government hospitals. A similar incident of violence against doctors at Niloufer by a political leader which took place a few years ago, resulted in establishment of a police outpost within the hospital’s campus. However, that did not deter agitated and angry relatives and friends of patients from attacking medicos who usually bear the brunt of such attacks.

Patient dissatisfaction

While additional security may improve safety, the fact, however remains that patient dissatisfaction is prime reason behind such violent incidents in government hospitals. Measures like enhanced security and booking attackers under the harsh Prevention of Violence against Medicare Persons and Institution Acts will prove inadequate unless bigger issues are addressed first. Senior doctors here point out that for a sustainable safe delivery of health care, the State government and bodies representing junior doctors and senior government doctors must address the issue of unhappiness with service among patients and attenders.

Lack of communication

Lack of proper communication between doctors and patients is another major reason behind the violence. In government hospitals, the relatives, friends and attenders have little information about patient’s prognosis. Due to lack of information, they spend a lot of time agonising over patient’s health, resulting in pent-up anger and frustration.

Public health experts in several journals including The Lancet and National Medical Journal of India have argued that doctor-patient relationship in India is still ‘paternalistic’, which means patients are never treated like equal partners by their caregivers.

‘This at times leads to condescending behaviour, arrogance and use of heavy technical jargon by doctors, which often confuses patients and relatives. Apart from teaching clinical behaviour, doctors must also be taught empathy and should have the ability to break bad news, empathise with the patients and their relatives and have proper communication with patients,” experts said.

The case of a living youngster declared as dead at Gandhi Hospital

A fortnight ago, a youngster’s father approached Balanagar police seeking help in getting his deceased son’s body quickly after conducting post-mortem at the Gandhi Hospital. When the father and the police constables reached the hospital, they were shocked to find the youngster was still alive (but barely and on ventilator) and the hospital doctors were yet to declare him dead.

The shocked parents raised hue and cry and blamed doctors for declaring a living person as dead. The fact, however, was that the hospital doctors had informed the relatives of the youngster that the boy’s condition was very critical and chances of his survival were slim.

Sadly, the relatives did not understand this and presumed that the boy was dead and the doctors were simply unable to drive home the point, which resulted in ruckus at Gandhi Hospital.

This incident is among many instances where lack of proper communication in a government hospital between patient and doctors leads to tense situations. Quite frequently, this causes misunderstanding, frustration and anger, triggering extreme reactions from patient attenders.

No time for doctor-patient bonding

The government tertiary hospitals especially teaching hospitals in Telangana are overcrowded, which makes it humanly impossible for doctors to provide personal touch while they administer healthcare services to patients. Last year, between January and December, the 20 teaching hospitals in the State falling under Director of Medical Education (DME) received a whopping 72 lakh patients in the outpatient departments and close to 58 lakh in the inpatient wings.

Due to overcrowding, healthcare workers are forced to employ triage system, which means care is usually given first to the most critical patient at the cost of others. The doctors and health care workers are left with little time to spend time on individual patients, which eventually impacts communication.

The medicos or for that matter, the senior doctors hardly get time to have a doctor-patient relationship, which is vital in averting unsavoury instances. The weak relationship between doctor and patients eventually breaks down into violence when the bad news of death is given or financial implications of care are discussed with the patient.

Lack of beds and ventilators

At tertiary government hospitals in Hyderabad, the patient inflow is so huge that it’s nearly impossible to get a bed for in-patient care at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital (OGH). There is a perennial shortage of beds and ventilators, which adds to the patient anger and frustration.

At NIMS, there are just 95 ICU beds in the casualty wing, which forces hospital authorities to not accept additional critical patients at all, which fosters anger. It takes at least three to four months and multiple visits to undergo a simple elective surgery at government hospitals which adds to the frustration for patients and their relatives.

Doctor to patient ratio

Needless to say, low doctor to patient ratio makes it impossible for health care workers to provide personal and humane touch while treating patients in State-run hospitals. As a result, lack of quality care often triggers arguments and angry reactions from patients and their acquaintances.

Senior public health officials in Hyderabad point out that health authorities and policy makers in the State must focus on core issues that trigger extreme reactions instead of taking temporary measures like adding security at hospitals.