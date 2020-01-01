A book on NTR’s life released

By | Published: 8:52 pm

A book NTR Samagra Jeevitha Katha published by two retired bureaucrats, Chandrahas (retired IRS) and Lakshminarayana (retired IAS), was released here.

With detailed accounts on the life of NT Rama Rao, the book captures some of the finest moments of his life to the tragic ones and those that made history. It narrates the story of his cinema, political career in a detailed manner and also how the actor-politician influenced the Telugu politics, his welfare schemes and his reforms.

There are a number of books published on NTR biography but not a single book mentioned his life events in detail and this book caters to the needs of such readers, said Chandrahas and Lakshminarayana.

