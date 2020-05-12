A change agent of an unusual kind

By | Published: 12th May 2020 12:10 am 11:07 pm

Change is the only constant in life, it is often said. This time around, the world has discovered an unusual change agent. An invisible virus has turned the globe upside down, and nations across the hemisphere are fighting hard to return to normal. With still no clue on the course of the virus and its finality, the world at large is unable to decipher the extent of its damage to life and livelihood.

A sense of uncertainty has engulfed everyone sans any distinction. This has only accentuated the fear in the minds of many. With no clear visibility yet on the virus damage to the economy, the government is cautiously committing in a calibrated manner to repair the economy, which has slid into a deeper pit. With the nation continuing to be in lockdown mode, the discussion on the health of the economy is increasingly turning strident. With authorities working overtime to guide the nation out of the lockdown, we need to reinvent ourselves to adjust to the ensuing new normal environment.

Distancing, Digitisation

The new order in the wake of the coronavirus and prolonged lockdown, as a consequence, will call for a readjustment in our thought process and demand acquisition of newer skills to stay relevant in the process of rebuilding the largely battered economy. Going forward, physical distancing will become an integral part of a new normal life. Not just that. Protectionism of yester-year will return in a stronger way as nation states begin to ring-fence themselves against damages from invasion of invisible kind such as the coronavirus.

Also, federal states within the country could raise roadblocks for free movement of people in the post-corona era. These and several other collateral factors will bring in a paradigm shift in the process of conducting businesses in a completely reconfigured environment, both from psychological and commercial points of view.

In the new normal world, the country could ipso facto see a big push to digitisation and local production. Digitisation must be read in the context of physical distancing, which will, willy-nilly, become an integral part of our life henceforth. Businesses and people alike will have to accept this as a new necessity and inevitable routine in their life.

With the world community focusing their anger on China for the coronavirus, the ‘Make in India’ campaign will likely gain a greater resonance across the country. Far from looking at the gloomy side of the unfolding new economic order, one can indeed search for new opportunities. To cash in on them, people and governments alike may have to broaden their mindsets and retool their processes. And, therein lies the catch. It will call for skill development of hitherto unheard proportion. This is quintessential for the country to recoup its loss on the economic front, and regain its front-runner status as a fast-growing economy.

Spotting Opportunities

Instead of wailing over the closed window, political leaders and authorities in governments will do well to spot the widow of opportunity and channelise their time and effort in facilitating an environment that ushers in an ecosystem that allows re-skilling of its teaming population. The fulcrum of this entire exercise will revolve around delivery. And, it should necessarily comprise a mechanism that takes care of safety and trust factors. Both these are bound to acquire a fresh meaning and approach in the newly emerging global format.

The re-skilling will have to encompass a gamut of fields. All these will increase activity around the digital enhancement process. During this lockdown phase, digitisation has kept things going somewhat at very many homes. The lockdown experience will speed up the digitisation process. Two areas will require quicker attention in the skill development exercise. Education and the BSFI (banking, financial services and insurance) will go increasingly online in the days to come.

A computer loaded with information is of no utility if one doesn’t know how to activate it. Even if one is provided with sophisticated tools, it is of no consequence if one can’t comprehend the manual of their operations. Similarly, a cheque book is of little use if one doesn’t understand the process of withdrawing money. BFSI, no doubt, is one of the sectors, which adopted technology intensely. Thereby hangs a tale – of how much we need to catch up in skilling the population as a whole. The industry is a huge job-giver and impacting everybody one way or the other. And, it touches upon a host of activities across myriad spheres. A highly regulated field, it serves as a useful conduit to implement policies of the government and regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and the like for orderly conduct of business and protection of interests of all shareholders.

Work From Home

In the Covid-hit world, work from home (WFH) option has been possible only for those businesses that had the vision of investing in technology. Adoption of technology as a medium of business has become irreversible and, in fact, has become a necessity now. Online teaching will gain momentum and the internet way of doing things will become the way forward for many such as musicians and the like.

This paradigm shift will drive demand for new skills. Interesting enough, skill enhancement becomes critical for both the service provider and the taker. Indeed, it is a long way to cover. If institutions could quickly adapt to this new compulsion and change the way they are working, it will usher in a game-changing moment for the country as a whole and could facilitate a quick transition from globalisation to local digitisation.

Will the enhanced digital use have negative fall-out on jobs? Apprehensions on this score have persisted through the years. Increased digital use is possible only with stepped up production of hardware. Also, this will have to be accompanied by improvement in skill sets vis-a-vis service management and delivery capability. The very thrust on digitisation will curiously enough offer scope for cyber audit.

With digitisation offering a range of solutions for an altered economy in the post-coronavirus world, the onus is squarely on governments – both at the Centre and States – to revisit their strategies and direct their time, energy and money in skill development of people. This will have to be a priority agenda after the lifting of the lockdown. Digitisation will have be the fulcrum for fostering a sense of trust and safety in a world that is devastated by an enemy of invisible kind and unknown variety.

(The author is a senior financial journalist based in Chennai)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .