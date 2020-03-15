A childhood passion made profitable

By | Published: 12:11 am 9:04 pm

Vineela Alvala, a post-graduate in MCA, has turned her childhood passion of creating handicraft into a profitable venture, that too using harmful plastic waste and converting them into useful gifts.

A resident of TNGOs Colony in Hanamkonda, Vineela said: “Right from my childhood, I had this hobby of making various crafts. I came across a few videos in YouTube in recent times and thought of re-starting my childhood passion,” she said.

We all know that disposing plastic waste, which is very harmful to the environment, has become a menace. Vineela wanted to do her bit in this regard and started making utilitarian artefacts out of plastic waste. She used plastic bottles, wedding cards, carton boxes, disposable cups and other recyclable materials. Using these, she made flower vases, multipurpose stands, photo frames, hanging lanterns, jewellery boxes, bed lamps, home décor articles and other such utilitarian artefacts.

“When I shared the photos of my work with friends and family, they liked it a lot and asked me to make it for them as well, and were even ready to buy from me. Recently, our colony women co-operative group has placed an order of 15 pen stands,” she added.

It takes 4 to 5 hours to make one artefact; there are different stages involved right from taking the exact measurements, finding the required waste material and making the product. She said that immense concentration is required to create the articles as the designs are very intricate, and any lapse in focus will affect the look and feel of the product.

“I started gifting my products to my well-wishers at their events and they liked them very much as rarely does one come across such hand-crafted products. A newlywed couple also liked the flower vase which I gifted for their wedding. I thank my husband Prof Manduva Venkata Satish Kumar, Professor & HOD, Department of Mechanical Engineering, KITS , Huzurabad, for his unflinching support to pursue my passion,” she said and added that she want to enhance my skills and make many such utilitarian artefacts out of plastic waste.

“I will be utmost satisfied when I get a chance to lend my skill to women’s self-help groups around me and support their livelihood,” she added.

