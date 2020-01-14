A Cinderella story with a twist

By | Published: 8:10 pm

The first thought that pops up in your head when you listen to the Cinderella story is of a shiny glass slipper, but this Hyderabadi brand called The Cinderella Story will lead you to handcrafted and quirky juttis.

Spearheaded by Sabista Khan, the brand offers a wide variety of juttis not just for Indian wear but also quirky ones that go well with western outfits as well.

“Originally, we started as a brand that would curate footwear from across the country and bring it under one label. Soon we got a lot of requests for juttis. But we wanted to design our juttis instead of curating them. That’s when we ventured into the whole jutti concept,” shares Sabista.

Talking about how she learned about designing a jutti, Sabita says, “I travelled to two particular villages in Punjab to learn about how juttis are made, about designing and what size should a canvas be in terms of designing, etc.”

Sabista designs the juttis and sources materials required with the help of a team. These materials and designs are then couriered to the karigars. “A middleman coordinates and explains to the karigars about the placement and size of the embroidery to avoid any confusion.”

“These karigars who do the embroidery are located in Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh. The actual jutti is made in Rajasthan and Punjab. We go to Rajasthan for vegan jutti which is faux leather as we get better faux leather there, and for leather ones we prefer Punjab,” she says.

These juttis are then couriered to Hyderabad in around two to three weeks which then goes through a strict quality check process and then goes on the stands. These juttis are also pretreated — which is a process of oil laying and sun drying because of which the leather becomes softer and the shoe doesn’t bite. The brand also takes custom orders especially for bridal ouftits which can be delivered in a week.

“We had also done a couple of juttis and mules where we designed beer mugs, sail boats, specs etc on juttis which can be worn anytime,” the founder shares.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Manisha Koirala, Neha Sharma, Soha Ali Khan have worn juttis from the brand.

“Several stylists for Bollywood celebrities have approached us. They use our juttis for their styling process and photoshoots,” Sabista shares. She is now experimenting with vegetable leather made from tree bark and tanned with vegetable dye. The entrepreneur will be releasing another line of footwear like kolhapuris and mules in the future, “where we are eradicating leather and using materials like polished jute and fabric to give it a handwork look without the need for leather.”

To order, send a direct message to their Instagram page @thecinderellastoryofficial

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter