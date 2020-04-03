A Covid-19 knowledge repository

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Do you know that the Centre has issued over 200 notifications across 22 sectors in order to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, or that different States have together issued nearly 900 such orders? Do you want to keep a track of the daily trend in Covid-19 cases diagnosed and treated across different States in India?

PRS Legislative Research (PRS), an NGO that tracks the functioning of the Indian Parliament and works with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs across political parties and MLAs from various States has created a repository, https://tinyurl.com/sm726o5 that collates and curates, orders/guidelines/press releases issued by both the Centre and States as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are 280 major notifications and announcements from the Centre as on Thursday, while there are 890 such notifications/announcements and media bulletins from all the States put together affecting citizens, businesses and government services.

For those who want to check out this repository on the Covid-19 pandemic, apart from the FAQ on the virus and the disease, there is the drop-down menu to sort for sectors one is interested in and category of persons the orders impact. You can also go deeper and choose a State and see what they have been doing – there are 28 sectors you can choose from.

“We hope this repository will facilitate deeper insights on how these orders impact not only the fight against Covid-19 but also varied sectors that make the Indian economy,” tweeted Mandira Kala, Head of Research, PRS Legislative, who has tweeted an entire thread on the effort.

“We are experiencing a historical moment & our endeavour in creating https://tinyurl.com/sm726o5 is to provide some answers. What did governments do, on a daily basis, through a period of time, to respond to the challenges #COVID2019india throws up?” she adds, asking for feedback as well, which can be given on her handle, @MandiraKala on Twitter.

PRS, founded in 2005 as an independent research initiative, says it provides independent and non-partisan, research support to MPs and MLAs across party lines on all legislation and policy debates in the legislature. The public can also track the functioning of legislatures and legislators using detailed data and analysis from PRS, thus making citizens more aware and engaged in the policy making process, the PRS website says.

