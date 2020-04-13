A crisis called Covidentialism

Published: 13th Apr 2020 12:10 am 11:20 pm

To reflect on the live world crisis in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, I don’t have a choice of using an eponymous jargon except framing and using a new portmanteau, ie, ‘Covidentialism’ (Covid-19 + Providentialism) which, as I view, refers to the dynamics of human agony and experiential perception vis-a-vis the global existential emergency owing to the unabated novel coronavirus spread.

Celebrated Lebanese-American philosopher, Khalil Gibran, predicted a century ago with unerring accuracy what the corona-driven scenario would be like in terms of human relations. Probably, he might have experienced the same topsy-turvy social milieu during 1918-20, when the apocalyptic Spanish Flu hit the world so destructively. Subsequent calamitous socioeconomic conditions might have sparked Gibran’s mind to spell out the most profound enigmatic expression which reads, ‘Coming generations will learn equality from poverty and love from woes.’

The quote at its first read and face value does not get into our psyche well enough to discern its cryptic meaning. Gibran encapsulated succinctly that one would be able to gain a firsthand comprehension of equality when economic misery brings the whole humanity into its fold. He added elaborating further that love is also felt during the times of woes but not when the pleasures abound. Sorrows, worries, fears, anxieties and concerns as experienced at present reveal truthful love.

Gibran’s Maxim

Exploring the real time picture of covidentialism will lead to a proper inference from the intricacies of Gibran’s soul-stirring maxim. No doubt, the world is sensing a feeling of absolute equality in the light of corona impact. All the nations, all the groups and all the people have come onto the same platform, a sort of nature-fabricated. The differences have virtually disappeared between the rich and the poor for there are no more social privileges, nor Marxian class struggles.

Parity began prevailing between the lifestyles of both the most unequal and equal societies. The strong and the weak maintain the same standards of resources and might. A billionaire has no hankering for sophistication as the Damocles’ sword of contamination hangs out at the passage of every hour. Likewise, a pauper continues to manage status quo with no surety of tomorrow as usual.

One who used to savour sumptuous dishes has to acknowledge gratitude for whatever little snacking is possible for sustenance because venturing out to procure either delicacies or luxurious items warrants foolproof precautions. All the branded paraphernalia, including Lamborghinis or private jets, are grounded for they are of no use in the midst of life-saving lockdowns and isolations.

Each residence, either villa or a hut, or a roadside shelter or a natural habitat, has turned into a jail. Freedom enjoyed by a free citizen is no freer than a prisoner’s. Celebrities fear for life much like the way as the homeless do. Capitalism didn’t work to alleviate the tragic fate. Communism too could not mitigate the persistent human plight.

Equal Footing

Monarchies and democracies have failed to ensure fearless life and unrestricted liberty to their people, not to speak of their self-esteem and dignity. Socialist ideals, as well as the principles of mixed economy, proved hollow and empty in assuring trust and confidence. Nuclear power stature has lost its sheen. Technologically and industrially superior countries are as gloomy as the so-called third world domains.

Digital and attention economies are far behind in handling the gnawing scourge. Happy nations are no happier lot than those at the bottom in the index. The people of the world, whether subjects or citizens, or holders of double citizenship or the stateless, or the noble elites or the wandering refugees; are on equal footing, irrespective of their regions, languages, religions, classes, castes, tribes, genders, cultures and sects.

All the ideologies, ancient and modern, looked redundant as the people, gripped by the fear of unknown, are set to struggle for survival. Bank balances or assets could not extend an iota of hope or solace. Stephen Hawking’s idea of luxurious leisure stands reversed to devastating distress. The home bound pastime is no longer a pleasure. Bertrand Russell’s proposition that happiness lies in reduction of work does not appear to be applicable as every lazy day moves on heavily and anxiously.

The human civilisation has come full circle that the primitive fears of inclement environment and wild beasts are back aggressively. The same atmospheric gases that used to envelop the globe sustaining it for epochs are nowadays not only polluted with the hazardous particulate matter but also adulterated with inimical germs and viruses. The same beasts that hunted the humans once are reclaiming their due space in concrete jungles. And the beast that hunts and haunts now is minute in the garb of lifeless creature which is reigning supreme.

Dystopian Egalitarianism

Ultimately, it is still mysterious to deduce as to whether the pandemic is an inevitable monster lurking in the corner or an avoidable catastrophe within the timely scope of human capabilities. But the equality that the covidential repercussions brought about are deadly negative, reminding us of Kurt Vonnegut’s satire on dystopian egalitarianism as depicted in his famous story, ‘Harrison Bergeron’. A corollary of the similar theme is a saying attributed to Winston Churchill that postulates, ‘you don’t make the poor rich by making the rich poorer.’ Alas! How will the virus come to know of human suffering for no fault of theirs?

However, the well deciding national and world leaders can redress the situation as the covidential interregnum continues for a while as well as after it ends. They need to adhere to the time tested adage ‘to expect the unexpected and to imagine the unimaginable’ while formulating their developmental strategies. They should not fail to appreciate that the tendency of underestimating any imminent disaster must be eschewed at all costs because pre-emptive management of potential crisis is far more an effective remedial measure than the reactive management of actual crisis, particularly in respect of wars, pandemics, natural calamities, socioeconomic upheavals, etc. And lastly, it is most important to emphasise that replacing the negatively stranded world with positively placed humanity alone makes sense for a fully blossomed equal society.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

