A CSR initiative for awareness about Alzheimer’s

By | Published: 4:06 pm

Forum Hyderabad is back with another edition of ‘Forum Purple Run’, a CSR initiative aimed at spreading awareness about Alzheimer’s. More than 2,000 runners are expected to participate in the run, both 5 km and 10 km categories, to be flagged off from Forum Mall Kukatpally, on September 15 at 5 am.Organised across eight malls and six cities simultaneously, last year’s Forum Purple Run had participation of 1,600 runners in Hyderabad.

The proceeds from the Run are to be donated to Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) which is actively involved in disseminating knowledge about dementia and in developing services like respite care, day care, home care, setting up memory clinic, conducting training programmers for the family members.

The Bib distribution will be held at Forum Mall on September 13 and 14 and on-the-spot registrations will also be accepted on all the days. The runners will receive a goody bag containing discount vouchers, Run T-shirt, Bib Numbers, timing chips, complimentary breakfast coupon and itinerary sheet.

Tanveer Shaikh, cluster head, Forum Malls, said Alzheimer’s disease was the fifth leading cause of death among people above the age group of 55 years. “Forum strives to spread awareness by organising the Run every year as running is the preventive medicine to fight Alzheimer’s,” he said.

