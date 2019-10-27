A curated collection depicting Gandhiji’s ideals

By | Published: 12:46 am 12:13 am

The Young Envoys International, Hyderabad, a non-profit organisation, started by the recipients of the Soviet Land Nehru Awards in painting, works with an aim of encouraging children and their art. In present day, it stands as one of the top child art organisations in the world with numerous activities and achievements in the field for over three decades.

The publication Tiny Hands-Mighty Tributes is a response by the Young Envoys International, Hyderabad, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is a curated collection of 148 paintings and a few poems by children from over 2,000 entries received from several parts of the country and a few from Romania, China, Latvia and Bulgaria.

As the publication marks the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the works display a sense of patriotism in itself. Most of the tiny contributors’ artwork emphasised on the Indian Tricolour and the Ashoka Chakra indicating strength, courage, truth, peace and fertility of our land. Many paintings carried the spinning wheel or the ‘charkha’ with Gandhiji centred on the Tricolour showing the inter-relationship among the symbols.

Gandhiji’s portrait or silhouette can be seen marching with a ‘lathi’ and heading an army of people from differing sections depicting unity, equality and communal harmony.

Glimpses of freedom struggle can be seen in the form of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Dandi march, Swadeshi movement, and portraits of Sarojini Naidu, and Bhagat Singh, among others.

A few works also included the contemporary campaigns such as Make in India, Swachh Bharat and Khelo India relating to Gandhiji’s values and its relevance in the present-day India. The paintings were a guide to Gandhiji’s teachings and show how the youth are standing together to accomplish his goals.

With several works comprising dove with an olive branch and the symbol of ‘Ahimsa’, it is understood that these young minds conceive Gandhiji’s values with the idea of non-violence and respect for all.

The initiative of giving creative freedom to young minds and showcasing their thoughts on the life of Mahatma Gandhi through a visual medium helps build their observation skills, a sense of self-expression and being self-aware. The Young Envoys International is keeping alive the ethics of Gandhiji among the future generations through such healthy association.

