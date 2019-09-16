A ‘Dash’ of fresh air

By | Published: 7:52 pm

It’s raining Electric Vehicles and India’s biggest electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric isn’t far behind in showering the market with its line of scooters. The country’s oldest two-wheeler maker, Hero Electric which has a wide range of eco-friendly products to choose from launched its latest offering — The Dash.

Priced at Rs 62,000, the Dash is a low-speed electric vehicle which does not require a licence to be ridden on public roads. The electric scooter which has a top speed of 25 kmph does not require a registration either!The Dash has a range of 60 km per charge with a 48 V 28Ah Lithium Ion Battery which charges completely in four hours.

Dash comes with a swanky full colour digital instrument cluster and magnesium alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 145 mm and an IP rating of 51. The newest feature added to this Hero Electric scooter is the Switch Style Boot Open Button. It also comes with LED daytime running lights and high-performance LED headlights.

The other products that Hero Electric has on offer are:

Flash (Lead Acid)

An entry level scooter with a comfortable speed and ease of riding. It is ideal for first time riders and has specially designed VRLA Batteries for Indian road conditions.

Price: Rs 37,078; Range: 50 km per charge; Top Speed: 25km/h; Battery Type: Lead Acid; Charging time: 4-5 hours; Battery capacity: 20 Ah @ C3 rating.

Flash (Lithium Ion)

It is the company’s multipurpose clean mobility offering. The light-eight scooter is an entry-level scooter offering quick charging and portable batteries.

Price: Rs 49,663; Range: 65 km per charge; Top Speed: 25km/h; Battery Type: Lithium-Ion; Charging time: 4-5 hours; Battery capacity: 28 Ah @ C3 rating.

Optima (Lead Acid)

Optima is an e-Bike with a lineage of being ranked India’s bestselling E2W designed for usage by the entire family. Specially designed VRLA batteries for Indian conditions, it is ideal for every India family.

Price: Rs 41,770; Range: 50 km per charge; Top Speed: 25km/h; Battery Type: Lead Acid; Charging time: 4-5 hours; Battery capacity: 20 Ah @ C3 rating.

Optima (Lithium Ion)

Optima Li-Ion is one of the highest selling E2W from Hero Electric. With an efficient li-ion battery that is smoother, charges faster and lasts longer, the Optima is the best value-for-money Hero Electric product on sale right now.

Price: Rs 54,281; Range: 65 km per charge; Top Speed: 25km/h; Battery Type: Lithium-Ion; Charging time: 4-5 hours; Battery capacity: 28 Ah @

C3 rating.

