A dash of twist

Sweets and desserts are the heart and soul of any Indian festivals. There is celebration without a sweet. Adding a twist to the traditional recipes Executive Sous Chef Satya Pandari, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre presents lavish and exotic Diwali recipes to gorge on this festive season.

Motichur Dimsum

Ingredients:

Potato starch : 200gm

Wheat starch : 100gm

Oil : 20ml

Water : 600 ml

Method:

Mix potato starch and wheat starch as per quantity. Mix with hot water Then make small balls and roll up to 2 inch in size. Then stuff Motichur mixture and close it with different shapes And deep fry in oil at 180 c degrees temp.



Lamington with Coconut Rabri

Lamington sponge

Egg yolk – 4 no’s

Icing sugar – 120gms

Flour – 180gms

Egg white – 4 no’s

Castor sugar – 60gms

Raspberry jam – 125gms

Chocolate frosting

Cream – 120gms

Chocolate – 100gms

For coating

Coconut flakes – 120gms

Coconut rabri

Milk – 1 litre

Sugar – 150gms

Grated Coconut – 100gms

Cardamom powder – 2 to 3 no’s

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Lamington sponge

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees. Grease a baking tray and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Sift the flour, icing sugar together and set aside. Using a hand mixer, beat egg white and castor sugar until soft peak stage. Fold in the dry ingredients using a rubber spatula. Add the egg yolk on it, mixing constantly with spatula. Transfer the batter to prepared tray. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until the toothpick inserted into this cake comes out very clean. Allow it to cool.

Chocolate frosting

Melt the chocolate. In a large bowl, combine the melted chocolate & warm cream, mix them well to create a frosting.

For layering

Cut the sponge cake into three pieces. Spread the bottom with raspberry jam and place the next sponge repeat the process with one more layer.

Pour out the coconut flakes into a small shallow bowl. Use a fork, and dip lamington into this chocolate frosting, coating all the sides and roll them in the coconut flakes, Place onto rack to dry.

Coconut rabdi

Heat the milk and sugar in a heavy bottom pan. After it comes to a boil, lower the flame and let it cook .once the quantity of milk reduces to ¾ add the grated coconut and cardamom. Take it off the flame.

Assembly and Cooking: