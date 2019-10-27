A dash of twist

Sweets and desserts are the heart and soul of any Indian festivals. There is celebration without a sweet. Adding a twist to the traditional recipes Executive Sous Chef Satya Pandari, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre presents lavish and exotic Diwali recipes to gorge on this festive season.
Motichur Dimsum
Ingredients:
- Potato starch : 200gm
- Wheat starch : 100gm
- Oil : 20ml
- Water : 600 ml
Method:
- Mix potato starch and wheat starch as per quantity.
- Mix with hot water
- Then make small balls and roll up to 2 inch in size.
- Then stuff Motichur mixture and close it with different shapes
- And deep fry in oil at 180 c degrees temp.
Lamington with Coconut Rabri
Lamington sponge
- Egg yolk – 4 no’s
- Icing sugar – 120gms
- Flour – 180gms
- Egg white – 4 no’s
- Castor sugar – 60gms
- Raspberry jam – 125gms
Chocolate frosting
- Cream – 120gms
- Chocolate – 100gms
For coating
- Coconut flakes – 120gms
Coconut rabri
- Milk – 1 litre
- Sugar – 150gms
- Grated Coconut – 100gms
- Cardamom powder – 2 to 3 no’s
METHOD OF PREPARATION
Lamington sponge
Preheat the oven to 190 degrees. Grease a baking tray and line the bottom with parchment paper.
Sift the flour, icing sugar together and set aside. Using a hand mixer, beat egg white and castor sugar until soft peak stage. Fold in the dry ingredients using a rubber spatula. Add the egg yolk on it, mixing constantly with spatula. Transfer the batter to prepared tray. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until the toothpick inserted into this cake comes out very clean. Allow it to cool.
Chocolate frosting
Melt the chocolate. In a large bowl, combine the melted chocolate & warm cream, mix them well to create a frosting.
For layering
Cut the sponge cake into three pieces. Spread the bottom with raspberry jam and place the next sponge repeat the process with one more layer.
Pour out the coconut flakes into a small shallow bowl. Use a fork, and dip lamington into this chocolate frosting, coating all the sides and roll them in the coconut flakes, Place onto rack to dry.
Coconut rabdi
Heat the milk and sugar in a heavy bottom pan. After it comes to a boil, lower the flame and let it cook .once the quantity of milk reduces to ¾ add the grated coconut and cardamom. Take it off the flame.
Assembly and Cooking:
- In the center of the empanadas discs place approximately 8 chocolate chips. Apply a little water to the outside of the disc which will help to seal the edges shut. Next fold over one of the sides to make a semicircle. Press down the edges to seal the empanada shut. Using a fork make marks on the round edge of the empanada.
- Bake at 350 c degrees until golden brown on the outside.
