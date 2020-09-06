A delicious Indian creamy corn dessert

A delicious Indian style creamy corn dessert, ‘Corn Payasam’ is a simple, easy, and flavourful sweet.

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Call it Corn Pudding, Mokkajonnala Payasam or Makki Ka Kheer, this new flavourful and easy-to-make sweet is the best treat for any occasion

A delicious Indian style creamy corn dessert, ‘Corn Payasam’ is a simple, easy, and flavourful sweet. Generally, we use corn in other ways like salads, soups, curries, and fritters, now we can make sweets as well. A perfect dessert for any festive or special occasions, Corn Payasam is made by grinding corn kernels.

Corn kernels ground coarsely and cooked in milk, sweetened with sugar, flavoured with cardamom and ghee, and garnished with nuts takes this sweet treat to a next level. This creamy payasam tastes like Rava/Semolina kheer. Corn is healthy too as it is rich in vitamin-B 12, folic acid, and iron.

Corn Kheer can also be referred as ‘Corn Pudding’. This creamy payasam can be served hot or chilled to pamper our taste buds. It needs no occasion or time to have this delicious sweet and it’s loved by kids and elders as well.

Serves: 5 members

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Corn kernels: 1 cup

Milk: ½ litre

Jaggery: ¾ cup (grated)

Ghee: 2 to 3 tbsps

Cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Method

In a mixie jar grind 1 cup of corn kernels into a fine paste. Prior we grind it store 2 tablespoons of corn kernels without grinding.

In a pan, heat ½ litre of milk and let it boil thoroughly for 2 to 3 minutes.

In another pan heat 2 tablespoons of ghee and fry 2 tablespoons of corn kernels for 1 or 2 minutes and place them in a bowl.

If you wish to add nuts, do fry them in the same pan and store them in a bowl.

Now, to the same pan add some more ghee and fry the corn paste or coarsely ground corn kernels on a low flame for 1 or 2 minutes.

Then, will add boiled milk to the fried corn paste; add it slowly stirring constantly to avoid lumps.

Let it cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

Now, add ¾ cup of grated jaggery, keep stirring it till the jaggery melts.

Then, add the fried corn kernels and cook for a while.

Add ½ teaspoon of cardamom powder to add flavour to the kheer.

Add some more ghee and put off the flame.

Super awesome and delicious Corn Kheer is ready.

Prior to serving, garnish it with some nuts and enjoy a different dessert.

(Stay tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu column for more recipes. YouTube Channel: ; Website: www.hyderabadiruchulu.com)