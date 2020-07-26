A deserving break for CSW canines in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:19 am 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Rocky, Alex, Jenny and Mona and their colleagues are a relaxed lot these days as they are getting a much-needed break following dip in movement of VVIPs from New Delhi and other parts of country due to Covid-19 pandemic. These dogs are among the 19 presently attached to the elite City Security Wing (CSW) to sniff explosives, if any, during the bandobust duties for the VVIPs coming to participate in various programmes in the city.

But after the outbreak of Covid-19, there is no movement of VIPs to the city for the last three months, barring the visit of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy to the city during weekends. Officials said in spite of a dip in the visit of VIPs, the dogs were being utilised for regular checking for explosives at religious places, prominent government buildings like Telangana High Court, MLAs Quarters, State Assembly, office of the Director-General of Police, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) etc.

“The entire route is checked whenever the Chief Minister or Governor attends their scheduled programme,” an official said. The route checking is also carried out during the visit of Kishan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to the city.

Officials said of the 19 dogs, two each were Cocker Spaniels breed, one Golden Retriever and remaining were Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd, aged between three and seven years. They were inducted into the CSW after undergoing rigorous training. When contacted, CSW Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police M Krishna Reddy said the dogs trained by the CSW were being utilised for the regular checking duties even though there is no VIP movement. He said trainers were continuing to impart training to the dogs in the morning and evening every day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .