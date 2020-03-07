A determined achiever

By | Published: 8:18 pm

“Disability need not be an obstacle to success,” Stephen Hawking wrote back in 2011 and Jyotshna Phanija, a Telugu girl who was born hundred per cent blind, took this adage to heart. There’s a myth that disability makes a person’s life more difficult but Jyotshna believes that if you are determined, you can achieve anything in this world.

She is a poet, fiction writer, essayist, teacher, singer, a caring mother and a loving wife. What’s more inspiring is, Jyotshna obtained her doctorate at the age of 25 in English Literature from English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, and became the youngest person to complete a PhD in English Literature from an Indian university.

Jyotshna makes every effort to make herself heard through her writings and singing. She launched her first book of poems titled Ceramic Evening in 2016 and also authored a handful of poems in Telugu. She has, so far, published around 10 research articles and gave presentations at many national conferences.

Talking about her journey so far and struggles she faced in the course, Jyotshna said, “I never let my disability stand as a barrier between me and my dreams. I prioritise my education over everything else. I was a clever student since my childhood which made me secure the highest marks in the tenth standard.

The principal of Kaikalur Government Junior College denied me admission since I wanted to study History, Economics and Civics. But the denial didn’t let me down. Instead, I took it as a challenge and stood as a State topper in my Intermediate and eventually secured the Pratibha award.”

Later, she came to Hyderabad to pursue her Master’s and doctorate in English Literature after her marriage. “I researched a lot to choose a topic in PhD. And, finally, after browsing through a lot of books and acquiring the knowledge, I opted for ‘Post-Colonial Women Writers’.

There are days in my life when I spent about 17 hours in reading,” says Jyotshna, who currently teaches English Literature and Language to post-graduate and under-graduate students at ARSD College, (University of Delhi).

Despite owning the entire world’s knowledge, Jyotshna faced discrimination and constant criticism. She says that discrimination exists even today. “People highlight my disability virtually in everything.

Questions like ‘is it necessary for you to come out of home’, ‘how do you teach’ and ‘how do you control the class’ have always come my way. My relatives often asked my mother ‘why are you investing so much money in your daughter’s studies?’ But little did me or my family bother about them.

My husband and mother are my biggest support systems who stood beside me throughout,” she adds. Jyotshna received a Letter of Appreciation from Narendra Modi for her book Ceramic Evening and a National Award Role Model Persons with Disabilities in 2017 from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter