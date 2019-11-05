A dialogue on feminism

By | Published: 7:24 pm

The weekend witnessed theatre lovers heading to Nritya Forum in Banjara Hills to catch the play Feminist. The plot was about a woman who is subservient to the patriarchy and seen as the ideal woman. It touched upon the definition of feminism, the balanced measure of gender equality and the current discourse of feminism in India and whether it transcends socio-economic classification.

The play starts in a bank where Vasu Sharman played by Akshay Kokala, the director of the bank is being awarded the Feminist Icon of the Year. His assistant is Sharman, played by Nitin Mane, the director, and writer of the play. Kanchan played by Pratibha Agarwal is the wife of Vasu Sharma who takes care of the relatives, household and happily lives on her husband’s salary. Savitri played by Devika is a woman who’s husband lost his job and Rs 965 has been cut from his salary. Savitri approaches Vasu Sharma to get the lost money and get back her husband’s job. Between the chaos around Savitri and Kanchan, Rati enters the bank.

Rati played by Deepika Mahidhara steadily pulls off the role of the president of Hyderabad Women’s Organisation and starts interviewing Vasu, Kanchan, and a slight cough syrup high Sharman. Sharman and Rati get into a heated yet productive discussion on radical feminism, hypocrisy. The play ends with Rati asking the audience if they feel, they are privileged to be the Feminist Icon of the Year.