A different festival

By | Published: 9:50 pm

It was a festival but a festival of different sorts with bibliophiles enthusiastically moving from one stall to another scouting for the reading of their choice. It was a sight to behold as thousands of book lovers converged at a point to shop books at the fair which has so much to offer in every genre and for everyone. From a commoner to a connoisseur, the place provided a treat as they could lay hands on some of the best works and take home a few.

This was the pervasive mood at the 33rd Hyderabad National Book Fair happening at Telangana Kala Bharathi (NTR Stadium) from December 23. With December 25 and 26 being holidays, thousands thronged the venue which witnessed serpentine queues. From school-going children to octogenarians, the fair welcomed all with its wide collection of books on offer in the 330 stalls that sprung up.

SP Manikanta, an engineering college professor, who attended the fair with his son, says, “I have been regularly coming to the fair for the last 14-15 years. This time, I brought my son, too, to inculcate reading habit in him.”Another bibliophile, Shiva Kirala says, “It is encouraging to see thousands of people attending the fair to keep the book reading culture alive. And the numbers are going up every year.”The book fair which runs from 2:30 pm to 8:30 pm is open till January 1.

