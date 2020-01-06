A Disneyland cocktail to mock your treasure hunt skills

By | Published: 9:38 pm 10:16 pm

The world of Disneyland has come up with a taste tickling beverage that only the true treasure hunters will be able to find.

Post the ‘Baby Yoda’ inspired cocktail’s debut, eateries at both Anaheim and Orlando’s Disneyworld are receiving immense demand for the cute and appealing drink from fans and enthusiasts.

The Mandalorian character look-alike drink has been spotted in only a few joints namely Trader Sam’s Grog Gotto (Disney’s Polynesian Village) in Walt Disney World and Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.

So, the ones, who wish for a sip, have to find out those joints to taste the wonder. The popular debut was first observed by The Orange County Register.

“This is a great example of just how creative and passionate our cast members [employees] are,” a Disneyland representative said.

The ecstatic guests have already shared pictures describing its scrumptious taste on various social media platforms. The preparation method of the drink remains a secret. However, some of the common ingredients that have been identified by the buyers are as the drink is made to satisfy the diner’s requests, the drinks at different outlets have different looks but with a common characteristic, cuteness overloaded.