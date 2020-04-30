A distance that must be bridged

By | Published: 30th Apr 2020 12:04 am

Covid-19 has put the world’s best healthcare systems to test even as the undisciplined virus seems to defy limits of space and time and is irreverent to demographics, ethnicity, and class. The pandemic has divided the world population into two categories: positive and negative. The division is based not on the archaic principle of purity and pollution but on the presence or absence of a certain virus in the body.

Expectedly, much concern is raised about the trajectory of infection, contagion and mortality on the one hand and the unprecedented slowdown of the economy on the other. While medical professionals, investors and business houses struggle to cope with it, the deadly epidemic silently invades the social and cultural lives of people.

In the absence of vaccines and effective cures, maintaining social distance remains the most appropriate method to deal with patients. Government’s recommendation of social distancing as the most viable option to protect oneself from the danger of contracting the infection has led to a situation of quarantines, closure of most production houses, educational institutions, offices, markets and entertainment enclaves, among others.

Another Avatar

This situation of social distancing and self-isolation is not new in caste-based society in India. The Covid-19 crisis has unleashed social distancing and self-isolation in another avatar, however, which calls for a closer look. Covid-19-based social distancing and self-isolation is free of ideology, religion and caste and in this sense is truly pervasive in nature. It overrides caste-based social distancing to a large extent.

In fighting a common battle with the virus, the hierarchy of caste has come to occupy the backstage (albeit temporarily). Additionally, the closure of religious institutions and observance of social distancing among people, including religious functionaries, have, in large measure, made way for enhanced acceptance of doctors’ as also civil society activists’ advice regarding food and best practices for social life.

Sealing of inter-State borders in the country has restricted mobility with the intent of keeping the suspects at bay. Pending confirmatory test, they are anticipated to be carriers of the virus by virtue of being in the city at the time when the pandemic set in. There are reports from Uttar Pradesh of family members returning from cities being denied entry into their villages. Village councils compelled them to stay in school buildings or farms on the outskirts.

Being Insensitive

A similar situation is reported from Bihar where migrant labourers returning from cities with the hope of uniting with their families in the time of crisis were not welcomed home. The case of a techie from Madhya Pradesh who tested positive after his return from Dubai is an eyeopener. He won the battle against the virus but lost it against the apprehension, fear and anxiety of his neighbours. The intensity of social exclusion compelled him to put up his house for sale and relocate elsewhere.

Cases such as these abound in different parts of the country. Rejected by society, some of them are known to have resorted to suicide. Equally worrying is the agony of doctors and the paramedical staff (many of whom are being evicted from their rented houses) as also survivors who return home after recovery (many of whom are being dismissed by relatives, neighbours and peers).

One of the worst worries of a dying patient revolves around the fate of his/her body. There are many instances of family’s denial of performing the last rites over infection fears. The inability of frontline health workers, suspects and patients to cope with the insecurity is disabling and self-defeating.

Long-term Effects

It is envisaged that Covid-19 has a long life and that new normal cannot be imagined without it. Additionally, it is expected that the long-term effects of Covid-19 will have a bearing on social life, which makes it imperative to prepare for the post-pandemic situation.

While the age-old practice of social distancing with roots in religion is hard to overthrow, Covid-19-based practice with roots in clinical manifestation and diagnosis can be appropriately dealt with by appropriate strategies. The challenge is to deal with the stigma, overall loss of trust and poor health literacy, which is likely to feed prolongation of social distancing in an acute form even after the pandemic; and sense of vulnerability and depression among survivors born out of the unwillingness of society to integrate them with the mainstream.

Physical Distancing

What will be the post-pandemic scenario? Which of the two kinds of social distancing will influence sociality in life? Or will society be able to rid itself of both the kinds? Rather than ‘social distancing’, it would be worthwhile to advocate ‘physical distancing’ for, what is required is keeping away from each other physically but to remain connected with each other through multiple means including opportunities available on social media.

Much will depend on how the notion of the ‘self’ is constructed and negotiated in everyday life. When uncertainty and ephemerality of well-being and of life itself is writ large, it is critical to re-define ourselves and re-fashion social relationships in a manner that equality and fraternity are fostered. This is the time to reflect and think through the situation of social disruption and turmoil to create conditions of enhanced empathy and inclusiveness.

State-led initiatives will not bear fruit, people’s conviction and commitment will. There is an imperative need to generate awareness and build trust and confidence among the people. The way forward lies in re-establishing unity and solidarity with renewed rigour and optimism, which is likely to make up for the economic loss the country has to bear.

(The author is Professor of Sociology, School of Social Sciences, Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi)

