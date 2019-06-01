A does of romance & thrill

By | Published: 8:46 pm 6:41 pm

With suspense and mystery as its prime ingredients, the upcoming movie Seven is surely going to give a dose of romance and thrill to Telugu audience with edge-of-the-seat experience, says lead actor in the movie Havish. Havish was in a conversation with the media on Saturday, ahead of his movie’s release on June 5. Having acted in movies like Nuvvila, Vasta Nee Venuka, Genius and Ram Leela in the past, Havish earned good name, if not a big box-office success. Havish says he never dreamt of acting or making suspense thrillers of this kind — Seven.

“I personally don’t like suspense or horror thrillers, but, after hearing the script, it struck me, and I instantly thought it would work out well,” he shares. For a young actor like him, it was quite tough working with seven heroines on the sets. “Not all at once, we used to have two heroines at once on the sets. We wrapped up the shoot in 130 days,” he adds.

Stating that the industry is quite welcoming when it comes to encouraging young talent, Havish, who is also the director of KL University, admitted that he is in the eyes of producers and directors, and apparently new offers are knocking at his doors. “After the release of Seven movie trailer, offers kept coming. I am about to do a movie, a family drama, with Abhishek Agarwal. A movie with Bekkam Venugopal will be okayed soon. And another movie with Trident Ravi in Tamil is also under consideration,” he said.

The actor is also producing the upcoming movie Rakshasudu, a Telugu remake of the original Tamil superhit horror flick, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas. “Rakshasudu is an extraordinary banner. Many bigwigs competed for the movie and we gave a good offer,” he adds.

Coming to the lip-lock scenes, Havish says he was not aware of the bold scenes that he had to act in, in Seven. “It was only during the narration, I was told that I have to act in a couple of lip-lock scenes which I was scared of doing,” he says.

Cinematographer-turned-director Nizar Shafi is directing the movie while Ramesh Varma, who, earlier, was into direction, is producing Seven in Tamil. The movie will be releasing in Tamil on the same day. Seven features Regina Cassandra, Nandita Swetha, Aditi Arya, Anisha Ambrose, Pujitha Ponnada and Tridha Choudhury. Rahman, a familiar face in Tamil cinema, is also playing a key role in the movie.