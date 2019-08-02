A dream come true for Rupesh

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Playing a police character in the maiden film itself is like a dream come true for me, says Rupesh Kumar Chowdary. “My director Shiva Kumar materialised my dream into celluloid reality. Really, it is worth working with him in my debut film. In the recent past, we both worked together in web series. Based on his directorial abilities alone, we clubbed together for the film. This film, 22, is the first film for both of us,” said the actor on the eve of his birthday.

Rupesh, who hails from a business family, nurtured an intense passion for becoming an actor which was, of course, supported by his father. Like many star heroes of today, Rupesh also had rigorous training in acting at Vizag under a master called Satyanand. Discussing his taste for police characters, Rupesh said that the police characters portrayed by Jr NTR in Temper and by Pawan Kalyan in Sardar Gabbar Singh had impressed him.

“As for the story, 22 stands out as a very special story with its outstanding elements. All the twists and turns are directly or indirectly connected to the title. Every scene in the film keeps the audience glued to the screen with rapt attention. I personally thank our director Shivakumar B immensely for giving such a story to me. We cannot reveal even a single bit of the story for fear that it loses its shock value,” said Rupesh.