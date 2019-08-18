A fan girl moment for Nidhhi Agerwal too

By | Published: 6:04 pm

Luckily for her, Nidhhi Agerwal appears to be the most happening star in south Indian cinema, at the moment. With her recent Telugu flick iSmart Shankar scoring a run-away success at the box office, the actor is on cloud nine sharing her happy moments every now and then, with all her film crew and co-stars from the movie.

In the recently-held SIIMA Awards function in Qatar, she happened to bump into Megastar Chiranjeevi. Like Keerthy Suresh, Nidhhi also had a fan girl moment with the Megastar. However, unlike Keerthy’s gesture where she sat on her kneels in front of Chiru, Nidhhi has had a happy moment with the senior-most Telugu star posing before camera.

Meanwhile, her co-star Ram Pothineni tagged her with a picture from the sets of iSmart Shankar where she is seen engrossed in a talk with Ram. Ram wished Nidhhi on her birthday with the photo update on Twitter.

