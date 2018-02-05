A few tips for men with oily skin

By | Published: 11:34 pm 8:25 pm

Many men have oily skin and they continue to live with it. Oily skin not only affects the appearance but also leads to skin problems like acne. Though one cannot change their skin type, there are ways to keep oil under control.

Here are a few tips that men with oily skin can benefit from:

Be gentle

Avoid using harsh soaps and cleansers. These will excessively dry out the skin to the point that it becomes flaky. There are products specially designed for men, which help in keeping your skin dry but not too dry.

Moisturise

The common mistake done by both men and women with oily skin is not using moisturisers. Regardless of skin type, moisturiser is a must. One can go for oil-free creams available in the market. And it should be noted that moisturiser and oil are two different things.

Exfoliate

Removing the dead skin is the best solution for getting rid of the oily skin. Exfoliation removes top layer of the skin which benefits the skin tremendously.

Clear the pores

Oily skin usually leads to clogged pores. It is important to clean your face and remove impurities. But too much face-washing can cause redness which makes your skin produce more oil. It is enough to wash your face twice a day.