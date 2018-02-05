A few tips to transform dull hair

By | Published: 11:06 pm 7:04 pm

Split ends, a problem so common that it forces women to get their hair trimmed frequently and sometimes shorten the length as well. But, why does it happen? There are many causes for this condition, pollution and heat being the major. Exposing hair to such adverse conditions makes them weak and frays the hair shaft. Excessive use of chemicals in terms of cosmetic hair products, and subjecting hair to styling that requires hot irons or curling tools are other causes.

Shanthi Lella, cosmetologist and owner of Shanus Parlour, says, “Dry hair is most prone to split ends. To avoid it, oil your hair weekly twice and use hair moisture packs at least once a month. If the hair ends are healthy, then, the entire hair looks shiny.”

She further adds, “Drinking sufficient water and washing hair every alternate day can rid your hair of toxins. For the busy women, a simple oil massage for your hair — from roots till the ends — an hour before head wash will help. Olive, almond and coconut oil provide ample nourishment and the results are phenomenal.”

We can’t live in confinement for the fear of hair damage nor be restricted in sporting different hair styles. When there is a problem, there is a solution too. Thankfully, there are a few tips to bring back the life and lustre to your precious locks.

Egg masks

Since hair is essentially made of protein, applying egg mask once or twice in a week nourishes and smoothens the hair. Mixing egg with olive or almond oils is the most popular among hair masks.

Avocados

It contains essential fatty acids and other minerals to promote healthy hair. Mashing a ripe avocado with an oil of your choice and then applying it on hair before wash is quite simple to follow.

Bananas

To encourage hair repair and soften hair, mix bananas with rose water and lemon juice and apply over the entire hair length. Wait for an hour before rinsing off with a natural shampoo.