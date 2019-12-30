A gift to Mahesh’s fans in New Year

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Daang Daang, the latest song from Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru was released in Visakhapatnam in front of the superstar’s fans. In a fete held at Vizag on December 28, after the whole shooting was wrapped up, the new number got released and it left the fans in a high for its rhyme and rhythm.

Musician Devi Sri Prasad, director Anil Ravipudi and veteran actor Rajendra Prasad rocked the dais to delight the viewers. On the occasion, producer of the film Anil Sunkara said that Sarileru Neekevvaru was going to set the highest record in the New Year and would score more than what the fans and the audience expect.

“This film erases the line of difference between class and mass audience and will uphold a new dimension amongst all Mahesh Babu starrers till date. It will surely captivate every heart. The combination of Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi is proud to become a never-seen-before wonder on-screen,” Anil Sunkara said.

Sharing his joy for being present at Vizag, Anil Ravipudi sought the blessings of moviegoers there for Sarileru Neekevvaru and hoped that the movie will also become another milestone like F2 whose event too was held there earlier. “The event of F2 here remained as a golden memory in my life since the film emerged as the first superhit of the year. DSP’s judgement on Sarileru Neekevvaru filled my heart with confidence.

Feedback from him is unforgettable forever. The film has shaped up very well and like all the earlier songs, Daang Daang is also well-received. DSP gifted a great party song for January 1. The dancing style of Mahesh Babu is really fascinating in all songs. He believed in me and I do hope his trust in me will reap benefits.

Mahesh Babu is very genuine both onscreen and off-screen. I am looking forward to present him a gift in the form of a great success through this film. All the scenes I shot on him with Rajendra Prasad garu have come out excellently well. The character of Vijayashanti garu is a value-add to the film,” Anil shared.

After he excited the audience with his dance, DSP thanked them for making all the numbers a great success. In his short speech, he heaped praise on Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi for their meticulous effort to make the film a wonderful watch. Rajendra Prasad said that the film would certainly be the most cherished memory in his life.

