A glorious journey of 40 years

By | P Nagendra Kumar | Published: 8:32 pm

Being driven by an intense spirit of passion, he drove himself into the labyrinths of tinsel town almost 40 years ago. The first chapters of his career were not a bed of roses. Set of upheavals embraced him. At every turn of life, his determination multiplied his conviction to emerge a remarkable actor. And, today Dr Rajendra Prasad is much-acclaimed and hugely celebrated.Rajendra Prasad, who demonstrated an astounding record of excellence for 40 years, celebrates the twin festivals of his birthday (today) and completion of four decades as the much sought-after hero. On this jubilant occasion, he shared his experiences with Hyderabad Today.

How do you look at your career after 40 years?

Right from the beginning, I took my career with a kind of temperament. Temperament does not mean ego or pride. When you are trying for something in any area of activity, you should be invariably prepared for every sort of a challenge. Challenges yield you abundant energy, when you sport positive attitude. I considered every challenge as an opportunity, a boon bestowed by the God. That spirit injected the needed impetus into me.

What percentage of luck, do you think, favoured you to be what you are today?

Undoubtedly, there must be luck. But, I will tell you one important thing. There may be luck in attaining a position. But, there can never be luck in retaining it. I earnestly believed in hard work. I didn’t leave any stone unturned and toiled incessantly. The spell of such hardship only impressed the personalities of the industry those days. Once they patronised me and started encouraging me with hero characters, they were so pleased with my performance. Of course, the success of those films also played a significant role in advancement of my career till now. First hard work, secondly your abilities, in the later part only comes luck.

You enacted all kinds of characters ranging from comedy to pathos. What are you comfortable with?

For me, both are the same. Both fetched me the same feel of joy and replenished me with a sense of satisfaction. For actors like me, either comedy or pathos does not make any difference. I feel equally happy with heavy characters like in Aa Naluguru or Yerra Mandaram.

How do you rate your characters in the latest films compared to the hero roles in the past?

I don’t see any difference. They are all the same, because the directors are carving out my characters on a par with the current heroes according to the script. If you take the latest hit film F2, my role has equal importance for the film to look meaningful. I feel that the directors of this generation are intelligent enough to be cautious in utilising the real stuff in order to make their work on-screen lovable. As a senior actor, I want to appreciate them.