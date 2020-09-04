A great teacher is an extension of parents

As long as the student is in school or maybe even in college, he spends close to 66 per cent of his day at home.

To begin with, one must understand the role of a teacher in a school. For a student, a teacher is supposed to be an extension of the parents. The student perhaps seeks a more ‘learned parent’ in a teacher. The role slightly changes as the students grow up, but the fundamentals do not.

As long as the student is in school or maybe even in college, he spends close to 66 per cent of his day at home. He/she cannot give up the influence of his parents so easily. Hence, when he is in school or college, he is most comfortable with the teacher that matches some qualities with his parents.

There could be another case in which a student does not get the love, care and attention at home may be due to the presence of multiple siblings, working parents, divorced parents etc. In this case, a student seeks the same emotions from teachers that he/she does not get at home. Mostly, because school is the only other place where from he/she can get this.

One must not forget that today, students of all ages are extremely tech-savvy and there is hardly anything that a teacher says in a class that cannot be found on the internet. So just being academically perfect may not click. This is an important consideration.

Emotional healing

A ‘good teacher, would be great in academics, knowledge and delivery. But a ‘great teacher’ would be one who can bring all these academic qualities wrapped in an emotional package that makes a student feel at home and as if he is interacting with a parent. The teacher must mix the academics with the discipline, individual attention, and care that a student gets from his/her parents. Without teachers, life would have no class.

