A Greyhound commando’s death drowns a village in grief

Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Thirty-two-year-old Greyhounds constable Bopanipally Susheel Kumar, who lost his life in an encounter with Maoists near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border early on Friday morning, will be remembered forever in Mekavanampally village of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad.

The reason — he gave a new lease of life for at least eight people from the village as they managed to secure jobs as police constables. After joining the Police Department as a constable in 2004, Kumar used to visit the village regularly and guide students and those who are appearing for constable recruitment exam.

“Kumar’s guidance helped eight candidates from the village get constable jobs,” said Kumar’s uncle Samuel.

After being selected as constable, Kumar first worked in Chandanagar police station and later, was shifted to Shamshabad police station. On transfer, he joined the elite Greyhounds wing, a special force to undertake high-risk operations against Naxalites.

Samuel said Kumar maintained a cordial relation with everyone, especially students, in the village. “He was kind-hearted and always used to help others,” he said. Kumar is survived by his wife Sushma and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Suseeka.

Following Kumar’s death, grief struck the village leaving everyone shell-shocked. Villagers paid tributes to him and conducted special prayers in a church in the village.

Hailing from Bidar in the neighbouring Karnataka, Kumar’s family came to Mekavanampally after his mother Sharada started working as a supervisor under the Integrated Child Development Services programme.

He pursued primary education up to the fourth standard in Mekavanampally and later, studied till eighth class at Shree Swami Narayana Gurukul School near Chilkur. He did his ninth and tenth standard in Mekavanampally. His family then shifted to Bidar after purchasing a house. Kumar’s body will be shifted to Bidar for performing last rites.