A guide to gardening with children

There is more to gardening than just a fun outdoor activity. It teaches patience, consistency, watchfulness, responsibility, etc., all of which are the qualities we want our kids to imbibe. Listed below are a few steps one can follow if you wish to introduce your li’l munchkin to gardening:

Start small

At first, try some simple gardening projects like kitchen or container gardens and as your child gains interest and experience, you can slowly proceed to a small vegetable or flower garden.

High interest plants

Let your child decide the kind of plants they wish to grow and fast growing ones are your go-to options. This way, they can see their efforts paying off faster and also develop a sense of responsibility.

Encourage exploration

If it’s only hard work all the time, there is a possibility that your kid might get bored. To avoid this, you can let them have their share of fun with the dirt and water. Give them the right tools (not extremely sharp ones) and watch them dig away!

Consistency is the key

Fix a routine, both for watering the plant and tending to it. Accompany them in their task and slowly step back. Very soon, they will start doing it all by themselves.

Eat fruits of their labour

Their joy will know no bounds when the plants they grew end up on our dining table. This is a huge morale booster and it is possible that you might not be able to keep them away from gardening hereafter.