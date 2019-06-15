A health cover for ageing parent

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: This Father’s Day, let’s explore a comprehensive health insurance policy for your father. Getting the right medical attention and not spending directly and paying in real terms will bring a big relief, not just to him but also to the entire family.

Moreover, the policy will be renewable lifelong.

According to Amit Chhabra, Head- Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com, there are numerous health insurance plans that promise to cover adequately against all possible illnesses.

Some plans even provide coverage against the pre-existing diseases, which are usually common around 50 years of age. “You must invest in an independent policy rather than a group cover as an independent policy covers most of the pre-existing diseases. Also, the chances of claims getting approved are the highest,” he said.

Some prominent insurance companies offering comprehensive health insurance plans for parents include Religare, Star Health, Bajaj Allianz, Apollo Munich, Max Bupa and United India Insurance.

Star Health Insurance’s Red Carpet caters to selective needs of ageing parents. The plan is best known for its extensive coverage it offers. A major highlight is that it covers pre-existing diseases from the first year and no medical screening is required to buy the policy. The plan does not require any TPA and rather direct in-house claim settlement is available. Star’s cashless hospitalisation is available at 5,400-plus network hospitals.

Max Bupa’s Health Companion is another choice offering yearly free health check-up irrespective of claim experience, a no-claim bonus up to 100% and covers all day care surgeries. It offers cashless facility across a network of 3,500 hospitals along with a facility to take Ayush treatment. Discounted policy and free look period are other features of the plan.

Religare’s Care Senior is a popular option allowing up to 10% of the sum insured if domiciliary hospitalisation exceeds three days. Also, there is a 10% increase in sum insured per policy year in case of claim-free year and can go up to a maximum of 50% of the sum insured. It will see a 10% decrease in sum insured per policy year in case a claim has been paid, said Chhabra comparing three plans.

ICICIPrulife.com suggests one to buy a whole life cover plan with critical illness benefit to stay financially protected against life-threatening illnesses.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter