A hug a day keeps the doctors away

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 8:23 pm

The benefits of hugging go beyond what is looked as a mere action of affection. According to healthcare professionals, sharing a hug can affect your mental as well as physical well-being and even lead you to live a happier and healthier life.

A simple way to relieve loads of accumulated stress and anxiety, hugging serves you an array of benefits provided at no cost at all. We get insights from a city-based psychiatrist, Dr Purnima Nagaraja, as she shares her expert opinion on how wrapping your arms around someone you love can contribute to better health, a significantly lighter mood and an overall good frame of mind.

Increased production of oxytocin

“When you hug a person, your brain naturally releases the hormone often associated with love, oxytocin, helping you bond and strengthen interpersonal relationships,” says Dr Purnima. By allowing you to build relationships through trust and bonding, the hormone also contributes to a healthy heart. She adds, “An increased amount of Oxytocin is also associated with better heart health.”

Physical portrayal of love

A non-verbal interaction that speaks through the set of benefits it offers, hugging can shoo away the sense of feeling lonely. “A lot of people possess what is called skin hunger, or simply the need for affection,” the mind and body expert beings to explain.

“Every human craves the feeling of being unconditionally loved and accepted, and when you are deprived of it, it can lead to psychological disorders such as depression or worse.” According to her, a simple hug can be means to preventing such problems.

Means of resolving conflicts

Associated with an ample amount of stress-buffering effects, hugs can help you suck out negative feelings caused by a nerve-racking situation. Even if you don’t have anyone to hug you, hugging yourself can make you feel calm and controlled when tackling an issue. “Wrap your arms around yourself and say something positive you know will build your confidence,” Dr Purnima advises.