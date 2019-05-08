A leader in organised spa services

By | Published: 1:32 am

Hyderabad: Ritesh Reddy Mastipuram took the path less travelled by establishing O2 Spa (in Hyderabad), making it the largest spa services chain in the country to tap the growing wellness wave in the country. Today, he operates over 110 spas across India making his company the number one company in the segment.

With roots in Mahaboobnagar District, Ritesh was born in Hyderabad and studied in St Patrick’s High School. He studied Electrical Engineering from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru, before moving to the US to do his Masters in Electrical Engineering. Post that, he worked in the US for over 10 years and used to design mobile phone chips.

Ritesh recalls, “It was the worst time to graduate from a US college around 1999-2000 due to the Y2K issue. I was lucky enough to get a job in the US that time. After I graduated in VLSI design, I worked in the US for Cyprus Semiconductor Corporation for over 10 ten years. The company used to design mobile phone chips. I worked as a product manager and had the opportunity to work on the first chips that went into the iPhone. I have 12 patents in the mobile phone chip category. Working with Cyprus was a cultural evolution for me. It was one of the top three semiconductor companies in the US at that point of time. My attitude helped me a lot in the only-one-job that I took up in the US, helping me climb ranks quickly.”

Entrepreneurial journey

“When I wanted to move to India in 2008 and become an entrepreneur. I was fortunate that Cyprus sent me here by offering me a six-month paid leave, so that I can try my entrepreneurial debut, and in case if I choose to get back to Cyprus, the doors will still be open for me. This gave me a mental cushion to start my entrepreneurial journey. It was a big move for me and my wife who was working with Oracle then. When I came to India, I have evaluated close to 38 business ideas and I chose the spa business as the wellness segment was growing in India and as an economy, the country looked promising to start any consumer-driven business. Being in India, I also felt I can be close to my parents,” he added.

Ritesh who used to visit Japan often for mobile chip design activity, observed spas in Japan were doing well. He felt, in a country like India, where there is abundant scope in the spa business, there are hardly organised national players. In the US, spa services sector is a $30 billion market, and globally it is a $100 billion market. India with its young population which is not keen on ownership but spending on experiences could be a market worth tapping. The US FDA recommends people to go for once in a week visit to spas to handle stress better and improve metabolism.

Creating niche

“I wanted to be the largest player in the country as this market is set to grow at a rate of 30-40 per cent every year. We want to scale up fast. Wellness as a concept is picking up in India where people are trying to move from passive lifestyle to active lifestyle. We chose this category to create O2 Spa as a national brand,” he said.

Ritesh founded O2 Spa during the end of 2008 when India’s spa services market was valued at just Rs 100 crore, and now it has grown into a Rs 1,500-2,000 crore market. In 2009, the company began commercial operations. Today, O2 Spa operates 113 centres in 27 cities of India, operating in verticals such as major airports, hotels (57 five-star hotels across India), malls and high-street stores.

“Creating our spas in airports helped us in market creation. Airports have a 45 minute passenger holding time before their aircraft departure, which suits spa services activity. We are currently present in the top eight airports in the country that manage 90 per cent of the passengers. In future, we will also focus on neighbourhood stores. We are also taking part in the skill development and work closely with the National Skill Development Corporation to come out certification programmes for health therapists under our O2 Skills programme. We have a team of 1,400 today, of them 85 per cent are therapists,” he informed.

Growth path

“In future, we could look at products business and destination wellness centres. We are also acquiring spas, selectively. The company spends Rs 3,000-4,000 per sq ft on creating a spa on an average while in airports it could go up to Rs 14,000-15,000 per sq ft.”

O2 Spa raised Rs 55 crore through Banyan Tree (a fund backed by the World Bank, German and Norwegian Sovereign Funds) in 2016, which the company expects to utilise for another two years after which it will look for a fresh round of funding. The company has clocked a turnover of Rs 135 crore in 2018 and is expecting over 22-23 per cent jump in 2019. The company is getting good revenues from corporate gifting format.

