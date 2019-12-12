A legend fades away

By | Published: 9:40 pm

His work on silver screen brought accolades and appreciation from Telugu audiences. As a villain, comedian, and character artiste, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao had entertained three generations of film-goers. Be it the negative character he played as a landlord in Kamal Haasan-starrer Swathi Mutyam or the mischievous neighbour Single Poori Sharma in Sundarakanda or the helpless father in the Nara Rohit-starrer Rowdy Fellow, he is known to switch from characters with ease.

In the demise of actor-screenwriter Gollapudi Maruthi Rao on Thursday, celebrities of Telugu cinema shared their memories with him along with photographs. Prince Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter handle, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #GollapudiMaruthiRao garu. His contribution to the TFI remains unparalleled. We have lost a gem. Heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones. Rest in peace Sir …(sic).”

Nikhil Siddhartha, too, recalled his short and brief association with Maruthi Rao. “Worked as an actor come Assistant director with Sir on a small movie before Happy Days.. the guidance and advice he gave me then is still with me… Rest in Peace sir.. you are always immortal and with us in the form of your brilliant movies …. Gollapudi Maruti Rao garu(sic),” he tweeted.

Stylish Star Nani said Maruthi Rao was one of his favourites as he had grown up watching the great actor on television. Taking to his Twitter handle, Nani wrote, “Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my most favourites. The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered Sir(sic).”

The Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty, too, put up a post remembering Maruthi Rao. “A Prolific Writer! A Natural Actor! He was known for his diverse roles in various films! Some sadness haunts me to know that the Sweetest human being Gollapudi Maruthi Rao garu is no more…. Glad that he shared screen space with #AnushkaShetty in #SizeZero (sic).”

