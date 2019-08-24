A life dedicated for Naturopathy

By | Published: 12:22 am

Warangal Urban: Gajjala Rameshwaram worked as a professor in the Department of Public Administration, Kakatiya University (KU), but his profession was never an hurdle for his love for Naturopathy and collecting thousands of books, magazines, and pamphlets, some of them very rare, to set up a unique library which comes handy for Naturopathy practitioners and those interested in the branch of science.

After retiring as a professor from KU, Gajjala Rameshwaram went on to set up the Naturopathy library at his residence by dedicating two rooms for the reading materials.

“The library was inaugurated on July 24, 2018 by Prof K Satya Lakshimi, Director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune,” Rameshwaram told Telangana Today adding that he had established the library out of sheer interest in the field of Naturopathy.

“The main purpose of setting up the Naturopathy library is to propagate Naturopathy science. It should be useful for the people from India and foreign countries as well,” Prof Rameshwaram said.

“I hail from a small village called Kuravi in Mahabubabad district. I developed inclination towards Naturopathy while doing research for Ph.D on ‘Medical and Health Administration in Rural Areas- A study’ in 1988. I came to know there was only little recognition for Naturopathy, Ayurveda and Yoga etc., which are traditional methods of treatment,” he said adding that he had travelled the length and breadth of the country collecting rare books and manuscripts on Naturopathy. He also wrote several books and compiled a bibliography of naturopathy books and journals.

Prof Rameshwaram said he took interest in Naturopathy while pursuing his Ph.D in Public Administration in the early 1990s. The library, which he set up, now has over 2,000 books written in Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Gujarati besides 4,000 journals and manuscripts.

A complete handwritten book ‘How I Found Nature Cure’ by Henry Lindlahr dated 1918, the translation of a German book ‘Vademecum For Everyone’ by Louis Kuhne dated 1897, periodicals published by the Indian Naturopathic Association, Bezawada, in the 1930s and its reports submitted to the then Government of Madras are among the precious ones possessed by him.

Prof Rameshwaram also possesses a handwritten book on the life and works of Vegiraju Krishna of Prakruthi Ashramam, Bhimavaram of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, dating back to 1953. The library also possesses many portraits paintings of doyens of Naturopathy in India and western countries.

“People researching in this field can have access to these books free of cost. We will also provide free accommodation in the library for out station doctors, researchers and scientists, but prior requisition will be needed,” he added.

The residence and library is located at 24-3-273/31, New Millennium Bank Colony, Prakash Reddy Peta, Hanamkonda. He can be reached on 9885774967 or [email protected]”[email protected]

