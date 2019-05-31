A lil’ bit of childhood nostalgia

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 10:41 pm

Disney channel is undeniably one of the greatest creations ever known to man. Just ask any Disney loving child of the late ’90s and early 2000s and he/she is guaranteed to tell you that the old Disney shows were the greatest and will never be topped. A part of the delightfulness that these shows had to offer were the games that followed.

From hits like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody to That’s So Raven, the games that were spun from their entertaining series practically stood as highlights of childhood for many who were still youngsters in those years. Here’s a specially curated list of some of the best Disney games that are sure to make your inner child jump out to play.

Pizza Party Pickup

Welcome to the world of Zack and Cody! Help the identical twins work together in order to beat Maddie and London on a quest to throw the best pizza party of the summer. With the Tipton hotel as your playground, go on a mischievous adventure to collect as much food as possible to reach the top of the hotel for a fun-filled time.

625 Sandwich Stacker

When it comes to Stitch, also known as Experiment 625, all he likes to do is eat all day-long, as much as he can. This is precisely what he will do in 625 Sandwich Stacker game. Using the left and right arrows, move Stitch from one side to another to catch and carry as many tasty alignments as possible.

Cory’s Money Maze

In this retro game, you must guide Cory through his house to pick up all the money you can find by following the money trail. Be sure to move fast and collect as many points as you can to bring to safety, before mom, dad and raven catch you and steal your money.