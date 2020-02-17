A long way to travel, says Sekhar Chandra

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Sekhar Chandra doesn’t need introduction. He has a special place among the present crop of music composers in Telugu cinema. There would be no playlist without a song and melodious tunes rendered by him. The movies like Nachavule, Manasara, Nuvvila, Karthikeya, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and 118 exhibit his work.

And the recent chartbusters from Savaari — Nee Kannulu Na and Undipova Nuvvila, too, have become popular. “I am very overwhelmed to know that Telugu audiences have been encouraging me since Nachavule and now there has been tremendous response for songs in Savaari. So far, the singles hit 10 million views and tik tok videos are in lakhs,” says the elated music composer.

Sekhar has rendered music for the upcoming movie Valayam which is releasing on February 21. Having spent 14 years in Telugu cinema, Sekhar has composed music for more than 35 movies. “My biggest movie so far was Kalyan Ram Starrer 118. It was a big challenge. KV Guhan was the director.

I was apprehensive whether I would be able to give justice to the single Chandamama. Being a thriller of a star hero, the responsibility was high. But luckily, the single turned out to be a hit number. Kalyan Ram heaped praises on me saying the single is going to be a hit song in my career,” Sekhar shares. Although it pinches him not composing music for big and happening Telugu stars, Sekhar has no regrets.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a star movie to achieve fame. A lot of conceptual films have been coming, I am able to dish out fresh music. The applause is good. I am able to give good melodies to love stories and good background music for thrillers,” he adds. Apart from Valayam, he has Husharu which is yet to be signed. Sekhar has no plans currently to move out and try in other languages as he says there is a lot more to do in Telugu cinema industry.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter