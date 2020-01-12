A masterpiece that changed Telugu movie landscape

By | Published: 12:42 am 8:47 pm

When Telugu novel Chakra Bhramanam was first published as a series in Telugu daily Andhra Prabha in 1962, the response from readers was humongous so much so that the Telugu daily had run out of space to publish letters from readers. Just two years later, no one had predicted that the novel would flag off the career of a 24-year-old young scriptwriter Gollapudi Maruthi Rao in Telugu film industry and bring accolades to the whole cast. The novel-adaptation movie Doctor Chakravarthy starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Savitri, Jaggaiah and Sowkar Janaki was a massive hit at the box office back then.

Going by the story, Dr Chakravarthy arrives in the city after completing his higher studies in medicine to marry his lady love Sridevi (Krishna Kumari) who is also a doctor. He has a sister Sudha (Geethanjali). Since Sudha and Chakravarthy have lost their parents at a very young age, both grew up affectionately sharing amicable bonding. When Chakravarthy arrives in his hometown to see his doting sister, he is shell-shocked to know that sister is suffering from the dreadful disease, cancer. As a dying wish, Sudha pleads her brother Chakravarthy to marry her sister-in-law Nirmala (Sowcar Janaki) in return to the love and respect that her husband showed toward her. Chakravarthy would not have enough time to explain to his sister about his lady love.

As per his sister’s last wish, Chakravarthy marries Nirmala. He conveys the same to Sridevi and how he had to fulfil her vow. All this happens in the first half-an-hour of the movie. Sridevi gets back to her profession practising medicine and Chakravarthy builds a hospital in the memory of her sister and serves people. Life becomes mechanical to Chakravarthy as there seems to be nothing in common between the couple. The story takes a turn when he meets his friend Ravindra (Jaggayya) and the latter’s wife Madhavi (played by Savitri). Audiences have several twists and turns in store in the next two hours as both the couples go through different emotions and misunderstandings.

Gollapudi’s career flagged off

Gollapudi was in his prime (24 years) and working in Akashwani Bhavan, Hyderabad, when he was approached by producer Dukkipati Madhusudhan Rao to make a movie out of the novel. The young man who had hesitated to write for cinema, later agreed to transform the 200-page novel to a complete movie script in a span of two months. The movie Dr Chakravarthy stood as the second literary adaptation movie after comedy drama Barrister Parvatheesam that had come in 1940.

Dr Chakravarthy had set off the trend of making movies adapted from novels as new producers and filmmakers believed that movies based on books will be received well by Telugu audiences. It had also introduced young literary talent Maruthi Rao to the Telugu film industry as a dialogue writer. When the movie was released, it was an instant box office hit. It is also known to have set a trend and had inspired younger generation to take up medical profession in the mid ’60s. The novel was penned by 18-year-old Koduri Kausalya Devi who also received equal recognition through the movie.

Director: Adurthi Subba Rao

Producer: D Madhusudhana Rao

Cast: Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Savitri, Jaggaiah and Sowkar Janaki

Release date: July 10, 1964

Iddaru Mitrulu

A middle-class man Vijay accidently bumps into a lookalike Ajay Babu who is born with a silver spoon. Vijay, who is a graduate in commerce, pours out his woes – how his father was sent to jail and mother’s untimely death due to heatstroke and his sister was discarded by her in-laws. And Ajay Babu, although he was born into a rich millionaire family, too, has his share of woes. He had to stop his graduation in automobile engineering midway in the USA and rushes to hometown as his father’s company ran into debts. During their interaction, Ajay wants Vijay to know his struggles although he was born rich and has power to change his fate. Both mutually agree and swap their places for a while to know each-other’s problems. Thus, both face challenging tasks to solve, in their journey.

Director: Adurthi Subba Rao

Producer: D Madhusudhana Rao

Cast: Akkineni Nageswara Rao (dual role), Raja Sulochana, EV Saroja

Release date: December 29, 1961

Velugu Needalu

Another gem from Adurthi Subba Rao, Velugu Needalu starring ANR and Savitri in lead roles, is a complicated story about relationships. Childless couple Rao Bahadur Venkataramaiah (SV Ranga Rao) and Kanaka Durgamma (Suryakantham) adopt a girl Suguna. But when Durgamma gets pregnant and gives birth to Varalakshmi (Girija), she throws out Suguna who is raised by Vengalappa (Relangi), an employee of Venkatatamaiah, and his wife Santhamma (Kamala Devi). A grown-up Suguna joins MBBS where she meets Chandra Shekar (ANR), nephew of Vengalappa, and they fall in love. But, as he’s a chain-smoker, Chandram is afflicted with TB. Upon his insistence, Suguna marries Raghu (Jaggayya) who meets with a fatal accident and dies. Having been cured of his disease at a sanatorium, Chandram returns and bowing to the widowed Suguna’s wish, marries Varalakshmi who starts suspecting them. After a lot of twists and turns, the misunderstandings get cleared and the story ends on a happy note.

Director: Adurthi Subba Rao

Producer: Madhusudhana Rao

Cast: Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Savitri, Jaggayya, SV Ranga Rao, Relangi, Suryakantham, Girija

Release date: January 5 , 1961

Mooga Manasulu

Akkineni Nageswara Rao starrer Mooga Manasulu is one of the first off-beat film of the ’60s. The movie is known for its picturesque visuals and locations of Godavari delta. The songs and the narrative surrounding the reincarnation thrilled the audiences. The narrative starts off without screening title and names of cast and crew. The movie not only reached the expectations of the audiences but it had also left viewers in awe throughout the story. Produced in 1964, the movie went on to bag awards and was later screened at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Director: Adurthi Subba Rao

Producer: C. Sundaram

Cast: Akkineni Nageswara, Jamuna, Savitri

Release date: January 31, 1964

