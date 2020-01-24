A maverick visionary

By | Published: 9:41 pm

One of the most prominent directors in India, Adoor Gopalakrishnan was in the city to attend the annual Hyderabad Literary Festival. A pioneer of Malayalam feature films starting from his debut Swayamvaram in 1972, the director has received a lot of accolades for his offbeat films over the years.

Since then, there was no looking back for Adoor who is credited with bringing Malayalam cinema out in India and Indian cinema onto the world map. Having won Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan among other prestigious awards, the filmmaker proudly says he has made only 12 feature films, apart from his documentaries and short films, in a career spanning decades.

While talking to Hyderabad Today, Adoor shares his thoughts on his film career and changes he has witnessed over time. When quizzed on why he has made just 12 feature films in his career and the reason for such long gaps between his projects, Adoor laughingly shares, “When people ask me this question, I ask them to rephrase their question to how I managed to make 12 films.

In the beginning I didn’t have much finance for my films and later it became a habit with me that I spend my own time to my projects. But there was an advantage to it; I would forget the film that I had made before and won’t be influenced by it,” he adds. Adoor’s films often depict the society and culture of his native State Kerala and when asked why he didn’t try to venture into other languages, the filmmaker says, “Life in Kerala is something that I know about. I’m not aware of livelihood outside Kerala.

My treatment of the films comes from within the life I have observed.” The filmmaker is known for not encouraging his crew to read the script or even the stories. The actors are told at the time of shooting about the role and the scenes before conducting several rehearsals. When quizzed about the reason for this practice, he says, “I don’t want my artistes to interpret their role. If they start interpreting their role, you cannot have unity with the rest.

It’s a one completely organised way of narrating a story.” Being in cinema for so many decades now, the filmmaker has observed quite a few changes in the way films are made and their treatment. “The biggest change is the technology. Everything has gone digital. So there is no processing in today’s cinema,” Adoor says. “This has made filmmaking easy and people who make films also take it easy. There is a whole ease about making films now. People with not much knowledge about cinema as a medium are making films. This is a big change. Earlier, it was not easy to go make a film straight off, but today any selfie clicker is making a film,” he observes. After his last film Pinneyum in 2016, the director is waiting for inspiration that can lead to a project in future.

