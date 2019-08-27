A melange of compositions

By | Published: 7:04 pm

Continuing the Janmashtami celebrations over the weekend, the Mini Shilparamam at Uppal has organised a Bharatanatyam performance titled “Krishnaarpana”, which depicted Krishna leelas through various songs by different saints and composers.

Disciples of V Soumyasri (students at Devmudraa, a movement school in Aurangabad), performed many amazing items like Pushpanjali, followed by Alaripu (traditional invocation, Swagatam Krishna (Oothukadu Venkata Subbarama Iyer), Dorakenamma Srikrishnudu, a Telugu thematic song, Srikrishna Sabdham, Madhurashtakam, Madhuranagarilo, Ashtapadi and Thillana. Apart from that Marathi Abhang and Hare Mohana were also presented.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter