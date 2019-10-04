‘A miracle’- says family after narrow escape from house collapse

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Around 8 pm on Wednesday, a loud thud rang through the thickly populated middle class locality of Chaknavadi in Goshamahal. As panic stricken residents rushed out of their homes and gathered around to enquire, word spread that a double storeyed building has just caved in one of those lanes. For the family of Manmohan, it was nothing but a providential escape, as they say – a miracle, for it had been only three hours, around 5 pm that they left the premises.

The ancestral house was more than 50 years old and had developed cracks and the plaster started to peel off. It was Manmohan’s brother, Anjan Kumar who had come visiting them yesterday afternoon and on seeing the cracks widening, insisted that they move out of the place. “We were reluctant to shift,” recalled Manmohan who was living in the building along with four others including his uncle Srisailam (95) and Pentamma (90). It was the strong pressure exerted by other family members that made them move out of the place with a handful of articles.

The family were in tears, tears of joy and sorrow. Joyous for they are all safe and sorrow for the place, where they lived for so long, having collapsed. But then, he recalled an age old adage, ‘Jaan bachi lakho payeh’.

“Had we been at the place we would have become a piece of news in the town. God has been very kind towards us and we left the place just with a few utensils to prepare some food for dinner,” said Manmohan.

Anjan Kumar, who works at a cloth store in Patherghatti, recalled his brother’s reluctance to shift. “They refused to move saying articles have to be packed and tried to use it as a pretext to stay there for a few more days. I don’t know what prompted me to force them out,” he said.

Manmohan and family managed to find an accommodation on rent at a private building nearby while his uncle Srisailam and his wife Pentamma shifted to a relative’s place.” A neighbour here was building an apartment with two floor basement for parking and water which started seeping into the foundation of our house,” complained Arjun.

